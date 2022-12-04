Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 720 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after buying an additional 627,877 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 42,086.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp Company Profile

BAP opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.