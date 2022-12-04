Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,176,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

