Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $117,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 39.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

