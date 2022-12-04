Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.