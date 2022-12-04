Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $262,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

