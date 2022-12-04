Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.16 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $103.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

