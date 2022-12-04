2,373 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

