Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 995 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RGA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

