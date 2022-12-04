Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 1,625 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP opened at $77.31 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.