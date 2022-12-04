Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $115,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

