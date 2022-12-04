Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Albany International stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

