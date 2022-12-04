Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $121,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

BBWI stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.