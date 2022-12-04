Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $770,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

