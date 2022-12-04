Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

DRI stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

