Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $117,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

