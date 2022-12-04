Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,289 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

