Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,364 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.04.

SIVB stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

