Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 921 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

