Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 25.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

