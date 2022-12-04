Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,550 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 361.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $226,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $239.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

