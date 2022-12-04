Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $249.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $261.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

