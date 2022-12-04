DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 124,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,214,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

