Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -22.38%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

