Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 24,097 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FMC were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

