Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

