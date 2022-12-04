Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,457 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $621.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $637.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

