Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $46,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

