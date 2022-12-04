Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 63,585 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

