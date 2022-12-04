Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

