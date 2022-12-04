Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 267,005 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 884.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $76.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

