Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 632.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 488,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 422,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,200 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.