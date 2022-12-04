Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $214,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

OMC stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.