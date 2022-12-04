5,158 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,037,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,037,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

