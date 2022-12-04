Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 483 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

