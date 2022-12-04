Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

