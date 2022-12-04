Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 826 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $109.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

