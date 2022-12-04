Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $224,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 716 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.10.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

