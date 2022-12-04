Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

