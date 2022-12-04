Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $274.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.