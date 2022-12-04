Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3 %

GPC opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

