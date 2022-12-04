3,196 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

