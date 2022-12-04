Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 207 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

