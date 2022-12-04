Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
SEA stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $267.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
