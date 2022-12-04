Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $553,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

