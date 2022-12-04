Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trimble were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in Trimble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Trimble by 33.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Trimble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Trading Down 0.1 %

Trimble Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.04 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

