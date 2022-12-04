Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 20,259 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 1,539.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 429,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 15.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 12.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

Cognex Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

