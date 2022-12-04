Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $901,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

WTW opened at $247.56 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average of $210.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

