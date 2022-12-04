Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 405,900 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $31,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,985.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

