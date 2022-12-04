Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Genmab A/S worth $31,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 381,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

