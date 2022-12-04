Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,650,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $213.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

